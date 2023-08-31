GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) — Officers with the Gladstone Department of Public Safety rallied around 6-year-old Mason Clark as he became an honorary public safety officer.

Earlier this year, Mason was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) in June, according to an online fundraiser created to help his family with expenses related to his care. DIPG is a rare childhood cancer where a tumor grows in an area of the brainstem. Mason began radiation treatment June 22.

On Aug. 30, Gladstone public safety officers gathered with Mason and his family to present him with a certificate commemorating his honorary position before taking him for a ride to get ice cream.

“Today Mason Clark became an Honorary Public Safety Officer with the Gladstone Public Safety Department. His bravery and courage is an example to all of us,” read a post from the department.