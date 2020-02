GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Gladstone Public Safety and Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire on Sunday around 4:45 p.m. A woman was reported to be inside the home.

The 80-year-old female was transported to St. Francis Hospital then airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

The house fire was contained and resulted in heavy interior damage. The fire remains under investigation.