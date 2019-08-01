Gladstone’s Power of Words Project mural unveiled

GLADSTONE — The word chosen for Gladstone’s Power of Words Project mural has finally been revealed.

After more than 700 votes, the people of Gladstone choose “play” as the word they wanted to represent themselves.

Mia Tavonatti, the artist of the mural says, “Well in Gladstone, I think it’s gonna be a celebration of what they love to do, and what they like to think of themselves as. And they want to do more. They want this place to be playful, they want it to be fun, they want it to be a place where people come to have a great time.”

Mia Tavonatti along with other artists will begin the mural on Friday.

The painting will cover this 31-foot tall building and will be one of Upper Michigan’s largest murals.

Tavonatti continues, “I’m trying to plant seeds in the hearts of these communities with these words and there designed to a create a unified vision.”

By the end of this summer, Tavonatti will have completed 9 murals in 4 counties, and she has no plans of slowing down.

Her next mural will be unveiled in Marquette at the beginning of the fall.