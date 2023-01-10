GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan saw some sunshine on Monday, but it came after several weeks of mostly cloudy and gloomy skies.

Mental health experts say this time of year can lead to what’s known as seasonal affective disorder.

Asha Upakrwoth, an outpatient therapist with Wedgwood Christian Services, said it is common to have feelings of depression during the winter months. She said there are things you can do to combat those feelings, including a healthy diet and exercise.

She said it’s important to look for ways to stay occupied.

“Even in your own quiet time, if you need to journal or read, to write down some of your feelings or read books on things that make you feel good or things that you’re interested in and doing activities that you’re interested in as well,” she said.

Upakrwoth said the staff at Wedgwood often sees an increase in people seeking counseling during the winter, and it’s a good idea to seek treatment if you’re experiencing depression or anxiety.