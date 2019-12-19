GM recalls 814K pickups, cars to fix brake, battery problems

News
Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT, Mich. (AP)- General Motors is recalling more than 814,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. to fix problems with brake controls and battery cables.

The first recall covers nearly 464,000 Cadillac CT6 sedans and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks from 2019. The second recall covers over 350,000 2019 and 2020 Silverado and Sierra 1500 pickups.

A cable connecting the battery and alternator may have too much glue on it. That can interrupt the electrical connection and possibly cause the trucks to stall or even catch fire.

Starting Jan. 27, dealers will inspect the cables and clean the connectors if needed.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/19/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/19/2019"

HS Boys Basketball: Hematites edge Modeltowners; Munising rolls against Superior Central

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Boys Basketball: Hematites edge Modeltowners; Munising rolls against Superior Central"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/19/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/19/2019"

Public opinion needed for Huron Islands Wilderness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Public opinion needed for Huron Islands Wilderness"

Fetal Lung Malformations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fetal Lung Malformations"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/18/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/18/2019"