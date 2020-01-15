GM says over 1,350 temps will get full-time jobs by March 31

FILE – This Jan. 25, 2010, file photo, shows a General Motors Co. logo during a news conference in Detroit. More than 1,350 temporary workers at 14 General Motors facilities in the U.S. will get full-time positions before the end of March, 2020, the company says. The workers will start at $21 to $24 per hour depending on their seniority. They’ll get improved health care benefits, company 401(k) contributions and annual profit-sharing checks. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) -More than 1,350 temporary workers at 14 General Motors facilities in the U.S. will get full-time positions before the end of March, the company says.

The workers will start at $21 to $24 per hour depending on their seniority. They’ll get improved health care benefits, company 401(k) contributions and annual profit-sharing checks. Eventually, they’ll reach the top wage for a full-time production worker of $32.32 per hour.

The manufacturing plants and other sites are in Michigan, Indiana, New York, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky.