GM workers ratify contract, 40-day strike ends

United Auto Worker Lindsey Higgins, exits the the UAW Local 2250 Ken Worley Hall with her two children after voting on the offer made to union workers by General Motors on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Wentzville, Mo. “I don’t feel great about the contract but I have these two to think about. I can’t keep striking. I’ve got to keep a roof over their head,” said Higgins. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — Striking General Motors factory workers are putting down their picket signs after approving a new contract that will end a 40-day strike that paralyzed the company’s U.S. production.

The United Auto Workers union confirmed that the contract passed on Friday but did not immediately announce vote totals.

Picket lines will end immediately, and skilled trades workers will begin restarting factories that were shuttered when 49,000 workers walked out on Sept. 16. Some production workers could return Friday night.

The deal includes a mix of wage increases and lump-sum payments and an $11,000 signing bonus. But GM will close three U.S. factories.

