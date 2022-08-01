IRONWOOD TWP, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police, Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department, and Ironwood Public Safety Department responded to a bomb threat at Gogebic Community College (GCC) on Monday, August 1 at 3:20pm.

Officials say similar threats were received at other universities and colleges across the State of Michigan with no devices found. Law enforcement says they carried out the emergency action plan which included a thorough search of the premise with GCC personnel and determined the threats were not credible.