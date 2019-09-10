Gogebic, Houghton and Menominee counties eligible for USDA grant

MENOMINEE, GOGEBIC AND HOUGHTON COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN)– The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Housing Service Administrator announced that USDA is making $150 million in grants available through the Community Facilities Program to help rural communities continue their recovery from the devastating effects of hurricanes, fires and other natural disasters.

“When rural America thrives, all of America thrives,” Bruce Lammers, the administrator said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA stands with the Nation’s rural communities in their long-term recovery following natural disasters.”

Communities in Houghton, Gogebic, and Menominee counties are eligible for this assistance

The $150 million is included in the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act that President Trump signed into law on June 6, 2019. The grants may be used for relief in areas affected by Hurricanes Michael and Florence; wildfires in 2018; and other natural disasters where the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has provided a notice declaring a Major Disaster Declaration and assigned a FEMA disaster recovery (DR) number. View the list of designated communities as of Sept. 8, 2019. Please check the FEMA website for regular updates and names of additional communities that may be added.

“I urge affected communities to contact us as soon as possible so we can help them recover and prosper,” said USDA State Director for Michigan Jason Allen.

Grant applications will be accepted at USDA state offices on a continual basis until funds are exhausted. Grant assistance will be provided on a graduated scale; smaller communities with the lowest median household income are eligible for a higher proportion of grant funds. For application details and additional information, see page 47477 of the Sept. 10 Federal Register.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in eligible rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

