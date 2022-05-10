GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about someone who discarded growing equipment and used supplies.

According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office, Evidently this person’s “green thumb” has withered and died along with their environmental decency. Deputies would like to return the growing equipment and used supplies that were discarded on the Ketola Grade to their rightful owner. They would also like to have a chat about not being a litter bug. If anyone has any information please give us a call at (906)667-0203. As Woodsy Owl once said, “Give a Hoot! Don’t Pollute!”

If anyone is caught illegally dumping, they could face hundreds of dollars in fines or possible criminal charges. You can read more about the state laws and penalties for littering here.