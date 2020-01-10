Gordie Howe International Bridge Project to include pedestrian bridges

News
Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) – A design has been selected for pedestrian bridges over a Detroit freeway as part of an international bridge project connecting the city to Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Officials say the five spans over Interstate 75 in southwest Detroit will be part of interchange work being completed for the Gordie Howe International Bridge. The design features a curved steel arch and the pedestrian bridges will be constructed of pre-cast concrete.

Work on the bridges is expected to be done between this year and 2024. The $4.4 billion international bridge is expected to open in late 2024.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Latest News Video

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Hancock capture wins, Thursday night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Hancock capture wins, Thursday night"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2020"

One pill for several ailments

Thumbnail for the video titled "One pill for several ailments"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/9/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/9/2020"

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/9/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/9/2020"