Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to sign $17.1B K-12 budget

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign the state’s $17.1 billion K-12 budget into law this afternoon, touting its elimination of the per-pupil funding gap between districts.

The 1:30 p.m. event will take place at East Kentwood High School. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

The Michigan Legislature approved the schools budget in late June. Representing a spending increase of 10%, it sends more money to Detroit and charter schools to wipe out the per-pupil funding gap, expands state-funded preschool to every 4-year-old in the state, pays to hire more school nurses and counselors and directs millions to support students who need extra help reading, the Associated Press reported.

“Each of these investments in our kids and schools will help us continue our economic jump-start,” Whitmer said at an event in the Detroit area last week. “We will stay laser-focused on emerging from this pandemic stronger than ever.”

Whitmer will be joined at the bill signing by East Kentwood High School Principal Omar Bakri, student Keanta Simeneta, Kentwood Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Polston, teacher Caitlin Volovlek and union leaders Paula Herbart and David Hecker.

Last week, the governor signed a separate spending measure directing $4.4 billion from federal coronavirus relief to K-12 schools for the current fiscal year. That money will be distributed based on student need.

The upcoming fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.