GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Democrat Gretchen Whitmer will serve a second term as Michigan governor, with the Associated Press and NBC News saying she defeated Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

The call from the AP — which came amid a close race and unexpectedly high voter turnout — came around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday. NBC News followed suit with its projection of a Whitmer victory about 10 minutes later.

“Tonight, Michiganders across the state made their voices heard to re-elect Governor Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist so they can continue building on their historic progress investing in public education, strengthening infrastructure, fixing the damn roads, growing the economy, and defending reproductive freedom,” Whitmer campaign manager Preston Elliott said in a statement released around 1:30 a.m. “Governor Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist are grateful for the overwhelming support of Michiganders from Monroe to Marquette and look forward to continuing to serve the great state of Michigan for four more years.”

Whitmer will give a victory speech at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Fox News had called the race in Whitmer’s favor shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“We are waiting for some final numbers and we don’t want to keep you here all night long, but we are feeling damn good about where we are headed,” Whitmer told supporters at her campaign party in Detroit about half an hour earlier. “And the prospect of leading this state for four more years is something for which we are incredibly grateful and excited about.”

“I never thought I’d be so happy about Fox News, but I’m glad they called this election, too,” Whitmer joked.

Dixon was not prepared shortly before midnight to concede, saying the count was ongoing and the race was too close to call.

“The major counties have a very, very long way to go,” Dixon told supporters at her campaign’s party in downtown Grand Rapids around 11:45 p.m. “…Everywhere we’ve gone in the state, we have so much energy and so much excitement and that does not end tonight. We stay up until we have every vote counted. … We don’t accept that Fox is calling this because we know that this is too close to call.”

She said she looked forward to the “full results tomorrow.”

Whitmer made abortion one of her key campaign issues, filing legal challenges to stop enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban even before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade over the summer and promising to “fight like hell” to protect it. The issue was on Tuesday’s ballot, with voters approving a proposal to enshrine the right to abortions in the state constitution.

The governor also touted successes from her first term, including signing a record education budget and making progress on fixing the roads. Whitmer pointed out that with decades of underinvestment, it is going to take time to bring Michigan’s roads up to snuff but said that her work with the state Legislature and federal dollars from a President Joe Biden-backed infrastructure plan will help.

“I am so so happy to be here with all of you … and all the phenomenal Michiganders who worked so hard to make sure that our voices were heard, to make sure that we set our state on the course that is focused on the future; that is focused on solving problems, not demonizing others; that is focused on ensuring that Michigan is the place to build your life, to raise your family and to make a great, a great existence here,” Whitmer said around 1 a.m.

“The governor has led in very challenging times,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, told News 8. “We’re now seeing a renaissance in manufacturing in the state, we’re bringing jobs home, we’re fixing the damn roads, we’re focusing on our children and investing in schools, and the opportunity for people to get the training they need. We’re moving in the right direction. And I think we should keep it going.”

“I’m very proud to have a governor who is every single day on the job for us. Toughest of times, but the reality is that we in Michigan, we are coming back,” Stabenow later told the crowd at Whitmer’s election watch party.

This race was the first time both major parties put forth female candidates for governor in Michigan.

Dixon was a political newcomer, having previously been a businesswoman and broadcaster. She attacked Whitmer on the economy, crime and her handling of the pandemic, including the closure of in-person schooling.

While Whitmer held an early lead in polls, the race had narrowed in recent weeks as voters grew more concerned about the economy and inflation. The race drew eyes around the nation as a political bellwether, with observers looking at how a Republican challenger endorsed by former President Donald Trump would fare against a Democrat incumbent with ties to Biden in a swing state.

“(Whitmer) is an incredibly strong governor. She’s leaned into tough issues when it matters and she’s protective instead of reactive,” state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak, herself up for reelection, said.