WATCH: Gov. Whitmer holding coronavirus briefing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday criticized the federal government’s response to coronavirus, saying there has been no comprehensive plan and again calling on President Donald Trump to issue a nationwide mask mandate.

She called on the Trump administration and Congress to work together to pass another coronavirus relief package, which has been tied up amid partisan disputes. While she called for bipartisanship, the Democratic governor disparaged the plan put forth by Senate Republicans. She said they should back the plan already passed by the Democrat-led House.

Whitmer made the statements at a morning press conference. She was joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, the state’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

The main focus of the briefing was racial inequity, both in regards to coronavirus, which has disproportionately affected people of color, and generally. On Wednesday, she recognized racism a public health crisis and signed an executive order creating the Black Leadership Advisory Council, the mission of which will be to develop, review and recommend policies that combat discrimination and inequity.

“It is not enough to simply label an injustice. We have to actively take steps to replace injustice with justice,” Lt. Gov. Gilchrist said.

More than 84,000 people in Michigan have contracted coronacvirus since March and killed more than 6,200. Updated figures will be released by the state this afternoon.

Whitmer on Tuesday issued an executive directive requiring each state department head to review how they are using resources to ensure enforcement of COVID-19 mitigation rules, placing special focus on the types of places that have seen outbreaks, like nursing homes, meat processing plants and agricultural housing. Directors were also told to consider rule violations when considering licensing.

The governor cited an increase in the seven-average of new cases per million people per day from about 15 in mid-June to about 50 in late July. As of Sunday, the most recent day for which data is available on the state’s MI Start Map, that figure was shy of 37.

In addition to wearing masks, public health officials continue to encourage everyone to wash their hands frequently and practice 6-foot social distancing. Anyone experiencing symptoms or who has been exposed to someone with coronavirus is also advised to get tested and self-isolate while they wait for results.