Gov. Whitmer creates office for mobility initiatives

News
Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her 2019 State of the State address.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the state will have a mobility officer to coordinate all initiatives related to self-driving and connected cars.

It’s an effort she says will ensure that Michigan is the go-to place for testing and producing vehicles of the future. Whitmer signed an executive directive on Tuesday at an auto summit in Detroit to create the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification within the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

The office will be led by a chief mobility officer whose name probably will be announced in April. Whitmer says the officer will “quarterback” mobility initiatives.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Even doctors miss early signs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Even doctors miss early signs"

4-H Exploration Days

Thumbnail for the video titled "4-H Exploration Days"

Boys HS Basketball: Mountaineers too much for West Iron County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Mountaineers too much for West Iron County"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/25/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/25/2020"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/24/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/24/2020"

U.P. Veterans Hockey Club had successful Battle of the Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.P. Veterans Hockey Club had successful Battle of the Bridge"