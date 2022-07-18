MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Marquette County on Monday. The declaration was made to assist in funding recovery costs for damage caused by thunderstorms and flash flooding in May earlier this year.

By declaring a state of emergency, Governor Whitmer all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated area available for use. The declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management, and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD has already been doing in conjunction with local agencies.

“As Marquette County continues to deal with the effects of severe flooding from this spring, we are doing all we can to assist them in their recovery,” said Governor Whitmer. “This declaration ensures Marquette County will have access to additional resources needed to maintain the health and safety of the community. Michiganders face challenges together, and we will ensure that Marquette is back stronger than ever.”

Heavy rain led to flash flooding in Marquette County on May 12. The rain and flooding damaged roads in Marquette County and the City of Ishpeming. On May 24, Marquette County declared a local state of emergency due to the extent of the damage.

Declaring a local state of emergency activates local emergency response and recovery plans. By requesting a governor’s declaration, Marquette county determined local resources are insufficient to address the situation and state assistance is required to protect the health, safety, and property to lessen or avert the threat of a crisis.

You can read the full declaration here.