Gov. Whitmer delays expiration of driver’s licenses, IDs

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on the state’s response to coronavirus on May 7, 2020, while Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, looks on. (Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has delayed the expiration of Michigan driver’s licenses and state ID cards until late July amid the lingering coronavirus pandemic.

An executive order Whitmer signed Friday extends until July 31 the expiration date of state ID cards, valid driver’s licenses and operator endorsements that expired or were set to expire between Feb. 1 and June 30.

The order’s protections do not apply to motorists with suspended or revoked driver’s licenses. Whitmer’s order also suspends penalties for vehicle registration violations and ensures that automobile insurance will continue to cover Michigan drivers.