Gov. Whitmer directs flags to half-staff for Pearl Harbor Day

News
Posted: / Updated:
Flags to fly half staff Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags throughout the state to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday to honor the 2,400 Americans who lost their lives during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

She says “Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day serves as a reminder of the courage and bravery of the men and women at Pearl Harbor and honors the thousands of Americans who paid the ultimate price during the attack.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position.

The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day. Flags should return to full-staff on Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

HS Basketball: Chassell wins big over Republic-Michigamme

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball: Chassell wins big over Republic-Michigamme"

NMU Men fall in home opener to begin GLIAC play

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMU Men fall in home opener to begin GLIAC play"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/6/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/6/2019"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/5/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/5/2019"

NMU Women top Northwood in GLIAC opener

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMU Women top Northwood in GLIAC opener"

New first-line treatment for lung cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "New first-line treatment for lung cancer"