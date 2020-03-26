At virtual town hall, Whitmer stresses importance of staying home

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to Michigan residents in a virtual town hall hosted at WOOD TV8 about the state’s response to the coronavirus. (March 26, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined WOOD TV8 for a virtual town hall Thursday, answering citizens’ questions from email, Skype and phone about how the state is responding to coronavirus.

Her primary message: The stay-at-home order she issued earlier this week is not optional and following it is the best thing we can do to put a stranglehold on coronavirus.

“To get through this, we must all do our part,” Whitmer reminded her constituents. “Stay home. Stay safe. Save lives.”

WHAT DOES THE STAY-AT-HOME ORDER COVER?

After News 8 put out a request for questions for the governor, more than 3,000 from all over the state flooded in. Among the most common questions were about the order Whitmer issued Monday telling residents to stay at home unless they must leave.

The goal of the order: slow the spread of coronavirus so that hospitals can handle the number of severe cases. Dr. Norm Beauchamp, the executive vice president for Health Sciences at Michigan State University, who joined the governor at the town hall, said that the virus generally spreads through close and prolonged contact, so that’s the type of contact we’re working to prevent.

“I want to be clear: You can go to the grocery store,” Whitmer reminded people as the town hall began. “You can go to the pharmacy to get your prescription filled. You can fill up your car with gas, go outside and walk your dog or go for a run. But I want everyone to be smart. Take care of yourselves and each other. Stay inside — for the daughter who has asthma, the grandpa with COPD, the sister with MS, and for yourself, for your community.”

She reminded residents that compliance is not optional. She made it clear that everyone should take the stay-at-home order seriously. She said that most businesses are doing the right thing and abiding by the order, but that those who “play fast and loose” with the directive could face fines.

“Every one of us needs to play our part,” Whitmer said.

She said while the order allows people to go out for outdoor exercise, recreational travel like just taking a drive is not allowed.

She also reminded people that the stay-at-home order is temporary, but wasn’t yet prepared to say when it would be lifted.

“Right now, playing your part looks like staying home and not spreading this virus,” Whitmer said.

WHAT ABOUT K-12 SCHOOL?

Whitmer was also not yet prepared to say when K-12 school would be back in session, though it certainly won’t be until after April 13. More clarity on whether the rest of the school year will be canceled could come in the next week or so.

“All of us with kids are mindful of how important it is to reassure our kids in this time of stress,” she said. “It’s hard for parents wondering what’s going to happen with our kids and what is this going to mean?”

She did promise that the state would do whatever it could to help kids overcome the delay in their education, regardless of how long that ends up being.

“We’re taking each of these issues one by one and working through a real plan that is going to meet the needs of our kids,” she said.

WHAT ABOUT STATE TAXES?

The federal government has pushed back the deadline to file your federal tax returns to July 30, and several cities that collect income taxes have pushed back dates, too. Whitmer said Michigan was looking into its deadline and would have an announcement on that front Friday.

WHAT ABOUT TESTING?

The United States on Thursday became the nation with the highest number of confirmed cases in the world, higher even than China, where coronavirus originated, or Italy and Spain, where the pandemic has stretched hospital systems to their limits.

Michigan has recorded some of the highest coronavirus numbers in the country: nearly 2,900 confirmed cases and 60 deaths. Most of those are in Detroit and the surrounding area. The state’s chief medical executive says the numbers will grow.

Whitmer said the state still doesn’t have enough testing kits or personal protection equipment to really get a clear understanding of the spread. She said that’s been a frustration for governors across the country.

She urged people and businesses to donate whatever medical supplies they have available.

Beauchamp noted metro Detroit was seeing some of the most rapid growth in cases in the country, behind places like New York City and New Orleans, and called the stay-at-home order important to help slow the spread.

Whitmer’s administration is asking hospitals across the state to be prepared for “surge,” a sudden increase in the number of coronavirus patients.

What we can do to help, Whitmer said, is stay home. But she also noted we won’t see the effects of that aggressive social distancing for at least two weeks.

WHAT ABOUT CHILD CARE?

Whitmer said the only child care centers that are up and running should be those supporting the families of essential employees. She said if you know of a business that’s ignoring the order, you should provide that information to authorities.

WHAT ABOUT UNEMPLOYMENT?

The governor promised as much state support as possible for negatively affected businesses, including child care centers. She has already signed an executive order extending unemployment benefits.

“Every decision that I’ve made has consequences, and as I’ve said, they weigh heavily, but I know that end of the day, the most important thing I can do as your governor, my mission, is to protect you,” she said.

The state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency has been swamped with new applicants. Whitmer said she’s removed some requirements for application to try to speed up that process.

WHAT ABOUT MORTGAGES AND RENT?

Whitmer has signed executive orders saying you cannot be evicted or lose your home to tax foreclosure while her state of emergency is in effect.

WHAT ABOUT THE WAY TRUMP IS HANDLING THE PANDEMIC?

The governor made it clear that she would keep her stay-at-home order in effect as long as necessary based on what she’s hearing from health officials, regardless of President Donald Trump’s stated desire to start opening back up by Easter.

“What we really need as a country right now is consistent, medically accurate information,” she said. “What we also need is a national strategy.”

She said a “patchwork” of governors trying to figure it out isn’t cutting it and that she has conveyed that to the White House.

She said inconsistency at the national level is undermining governors’ efforts to combat the virus.

WHAT ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH?

“We haven’t seen something like this in many of our lifetimes, and the idea that it causes stress, it causes anxiety, it causes fear,” Dr. Beauchamp said.

He said we should all try to take time out and reach out through phone or internet to our loved ones to combat the difficulty of staying apart.

“Let’s look out for each other,” he said, adding that you should look for resources to help your depression from deepening and reach out for help if you’re in crisis.

WHAT ABOUT THE ECONOMY?

The widespread business closures not just in Michigan, but nationwide, are already affecting the economy.

“If we don’t take this on, this aggressive virus on with aggressive measures, it will extend the length of time that we are confronting it,” Whitmer said.

She said that would undermine the economy for longer and argued her aggressive action now is the best thing. She said she knows things are hard now and the state is already trying to mitigate that.

She said nations that let up on control measures have seen a second spike, and she said that would be horrible for Michigan’s economy if it were to happen here.

WHAT CORONAVIRUS LOOKS LIKE

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. The people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.

In addition to following social distancing guidelines, you should also follow common-sense health practices, like washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, coughing into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands.