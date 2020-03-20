Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Gov. Whitmer lowers flags for U.P. firefighter killed in the line of duty

News
Posted: / Updated:

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, March 21, 2020, to honor the life and service of Forsyth Township Firefighter Ben Lauren, who was killed in the line of duty. 

“As an up-and-coming leader in his community, the death of Fire Fighter Ben Lauren is a tragic loss for our state,” Whitmer said. “The flags will be lowered to honor Ben and serve as a reminder of his selfless sacrifice. My thoughts will be with his family as they lay him to rest.” 

Ben is a resident of Gwinn, Michigan. He graduated from Gwinn High School in 2014 before attending Northern Michigan University, where he earned a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering Technology degree in 2018. He was a member of the Forsyth Township Fire Department, and received the Forsyth Township Fireman of the Year award in 2018. Ben also worked as a maintenance planner at Verso Paper in Escanaba, Michigan. 

Ben was serving his community during a structure fire call when he was fatally injured on Friday, March 13, 2020. A private service will be held at the Canale-Gwinn Funeral Home.  

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of Fire Fighter Ben Lauren by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.  

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.  

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Sunday, March 22, 2020.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

GINCC March Update Part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "GINCC March Update Part 2"

GINCC March Update Part 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "GINCC March Update Part 1"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/20/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/20/2020"

Precious Metals 3-19-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 3-19-2020"

Stocks 3-19-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 3-19-2020"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/19/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/19/2020"