LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is requesting a federal emergency declaration in response to the Midland County Flood.
The letter sent to President Trump today requests federal aid in responding to the flooding.
“Over the past two days, a major rainfall event in mid-Michigan led to the failure of two dams and severe flooding in affected areas,” said Gov. Whitmer.
The federal aid requested includes debris removal, mobile bridges, emergency medical responders from the National Guard, and technical assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Heavy rainfall caused the breach of the Edenville as well as the Sanford Dam which required over 10,000 Midland County residents to evacuate their homes.
On May 19th, Gov. Whitmer declared a State of Emergency in Midland County.
Gov. Whitmer sends letter to the president to request federal for Midland County flood
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is requesting a federal emergency declaration in response to the Midland County Flood.