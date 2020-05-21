Gov. Whitmer sends letter to the president to request federal for Midland County flood

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) - At approximately 6:25 am on Thursday, officers from the Marquette Police Department responded to a robbery complaint at the Freedom Gas Station in Marquette.

The suspect reportedly handed a note with the threat that he was armed and to give him money. The employee refused to comply with the note and the suspect left the store. A few moments later the suspect was apprehended on the 400 Blk of W. Washington St. without incident.