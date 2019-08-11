Gov. Whitmer signs Community Health Worker Appreciation Month proclamation

LANSING – Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring August 2019 as Community Health Worker Appreciation Month in Michigan.

“Community health workers are crucial in helping Michiganders in every part of the state access the care they need,” said Gov. Whitmer. “In Michigan, more than 600 community health workers have dedicated their careers to connecting people to programs and services to protect and improve their health. This proclamation will serve as a reminder that their work brings us one step closer to building a stronger, healthier Michigan.”

There are more than 600 community health workers that serve Michigan residents, helping to connect them to services and programs to manage their health. The Michigan Community Health Worker Alliance, along with 37 community partners and more than 900 participants have partnered to recognize and honor the vital impact of community health workers in the state of Michigan.