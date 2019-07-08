Gov. Whitmer signed House and Senate Bills

LANSING — Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bills 4060, 4225, 4227, 4234, and 4077 as well as Senate Bill 128.

Governor Whitmer signed HB 4060 which designates the portion of the M-10 freeway between Livernois and I-94 in Detroit as the “Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway.” HB 4060 was introduced by Representative Leslie Love.

“Aretha Franklin was an American icon. She began her career here in the heart of Detroit. Her creativity and voice contributed to our musical and cultural history in Michigan,” said Whitmer. “I’m honored to be able to dedicate a portion of the M-10 freeway to remember Aretha and all she did for our state.”

Governor Whitmer also signed HB 4234 to provide funding for the qualified agricultural loan origination program to assist farmers during one on the wettest years on record.

“Michigan has a rich history in agriculture which is essential to our economy,” said Whitmer, “This legislation works on behalf of our farmers and our economy to ensure our agriculture industry recovers from the devastating rain and extreme weather we experienced earlier this year.

House Bill 4234 will provide $15 million for the qualified agricultural loan origination program which alleviates financial distress caused by crop loss or damage and is designed to reduce origination costs to farmers seeking loans.

House Bill 4077 amends the Commercial Rehabilitation Act to modify the effective date of a commercial rehabilitation exemption under certain circumstances.

House Bill 4227 will create the Committee on Michigan’s Mining Future, a 15-member committee housed within the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) that will be tasked with coordinating Michigan mining development. The committee will make recommendations to foster a sustainable, diversified mining industry, evaluate and recommend public policy to enhance the growth of the mining and minerals industry, and advise on the development of stakeholder partnerships. Within two years, the committee will deliver a report to the governor, legislature, and Michigan’s congressional delegation. The bill is sponsored by Representative Sarah Cambensy, D-Marquette.

House Bill 4225 & Senate Bill 128 will enable hospice providers to easily adjust pain medication to address end-of-life patients’ rapidly changing clinical needs without going through the Michigan Automated Prescription System (MAPS). These bills balance the need for seamless pain management with MAPS’s goal of preventing addiction and tracking diversion of controlled substances.

When this legislation takes effect, prescribers who prescribe or dispense certain controlled substances to hospice patients will no longer need to obtain and review a MAPS report or establish “bona fide prescriber-patient relationship” before doing so. These bills are sponsored by Senator Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing and Representative Bronna Kahle, R-Adrian, and are tie-barred.