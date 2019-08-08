Gov. Whitmer signs proclamation marking #AbleToSave Month







LANSING– Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring August 2019 as #AbleToSave Month.

“For years, MiAble has helped people with disabilities build financial security for themselves and their families,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Able To Save month will serve as an opportunity to promote awareness of this great program and help Michiganders learn about all of the options available to them.”

#AbleToSave is a campaign working alongside the “I Will Never Lose” campaign, to raise awareness of the Michigan Achieving a Better Life Experience (MiABLE) program. MiABLE allows individuals with disabilities to open a 529(A) savings account, and save up to $100,000 without compromising other disability benefits. When used for qualified disability expenses, the funds are not taxed, nor are they considered when one applies for other federal and state benefits.

The goal of #AbleToSave month is to enhance awareness of MiABLE savings accounts, and to increase the number of accounts opened throughout the state. Nearly 3,000 MiABLE accounts are open, and together they’ve invested over $10 million.





