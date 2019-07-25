Gov. Whitmer signs proclamation marking ADA Anniversary

MICHIGAN — Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring July 26, 2019 as a day to honor the signing of the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).

“The signing of the Americans With Disabilities Act was an important first step to making our economy, and society open to those with disabilities,” said Whitmer. “All Michiganders should have equal access to employment, public services, public accommodations, and telecommunications in our great state. On this anniversary of the signing of the ADA, let us recognize the progress that has been made by reaffirming the principles of equality and inclusion and recommitting ourselves to reach full ADA compliance.”

The ADA was signed into law on July 26, 1990 by President George H.W. Bush to ensure the civil rights of people with disabilities. The ADA established a national mandate for the elimination of discrimination against individuals with disabilities and expanded opportunities for them by reducing barriers, changing perceptions, and increasing full participation in community life.

Today, approximately 27 percent of people in Michigan have disabilities, and these rates increase by age, with 41 percent of Michigan adults who are 75 years or older having a disability of some kind.