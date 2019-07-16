Gov. Whitmer Statement on U.S. Department of Commerce $2 Million Investment in Tribally-Owned Manufacturing Warehouse

LANSING, Mich. — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement commenting on the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration awarding a $2 million grant to the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

“This is great news for the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and the community as a whole,” said Whitmer. “This manufacturing and warehouse facility will serve tribal businesses and entrepreneurs and give them opportunities to create more good-paying jobs and boost the local economy.”

The grant will help build a new 20,000 square foot manufacturing and warehouse facility and will be matched with $350,000 in local investment. The facility will be tribally-owned and operated and serve as an opportunity for local businesses to operate and grow their industries.

The money is coming from a federal department that helps economically distressed communities that are trying to create jobs, and boost their economy.