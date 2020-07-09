Whitmer: Health workers must get ‘implicit bias’ training

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — All health workers in Michigan will be required to receive “implicit bias” training under a directive issued Thursday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who said the mandate is intended to address the coronavirus pandemic’s disproportionate impact on people of color.

The order requires the state licensing department to write rules requiring the training as part of the licensing and registration of health professionals.

The governor said evidence shows such training can “make a positive difference.” Black residents represent 14% of Michigan’s population but account for 40% of COVID-19-related deaths.

The state on Wednesday announced that more than 600 new cases of the virus had been confirmed in Michigan and that there were 10 additional deaths. The percentage of positive tests was higher than it had been since late May, though things are still much better than they were when the outbreak was at its peak in April. Updated data from the state will be released this afternoon.

The Grand Rapids region now has the highest rate of people testing positive for COVID-19 than any other region in the state, according to Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive. For the last three weeks, the region has seen an increase in the rate of cases.

.@GovWhitmer points to the situation in Florida and what happened in Cass County on Diamond Lake. She's addressing younger people about needing to wear masks and social distance.



"Youth will not protect you from spreading this virus to family and friends," she says. — WOOD TV8 (@WOODTV) July 9, 2020

Health officials continue to remind everyone to practice 6-foot social distancing, wash their hands frequently and wear a mask whenever they are in public.

“It is required that you wear a mask if you go into a public place inside,” Whitmer said Thursday. “Wear a mask with a political statement that says, ‘I hate masks.’ Just wear it.”

If you want to get tested for the virus, you can go to the state’s website to find a site.

Whitmer has repeatedly said that she would loosen restrictions as the numbers showed a decline in the virus’ spread and strengthen them if things got worse. She reiterated that stance on June 30 as she and other state officials noted an uptick in cases. The next day, she ordered bars in much of the state to stop indoor service.