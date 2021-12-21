GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be providing an update Tuesday morning on the state’s COVID-19 response ahead of the holidays.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday in Grand Rapids. It will be streamed live at woodtv.com.

The governor will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel, Dr. Shelley Schmidt, a pulmonary disease expert at Spectrum Health, Dr. Daliya Khuon, a pediatric infectious disease expert at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Dr. Lillian Cummings-Pulliams, a school psychologist at Wyoming Public Schools, Alita Kelly, owner of Southeast Market and Paster Jerry Bishop with Life Quest Center.

The governor’s office said they will discuss the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus as the omicron variant emerges as a dominant strain ahead of the holidays.

State data shows between Saturday and Monday there were 13,999 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 160 related deaths. Sunday’s positivity rate was 15.93%, bringing the seven-day average back up to 16.3%.

As of Monday, state data shows 28 hospitals are at or above 90% capacity with two of those at full capacity.

In West Michigan, hospitalization numbers remain high with many still nearing capacity: University of Michigan West at 92%, Spectrum Butterworth at 91%, Spectrum Blodgett at 91%, Ascension Borgess at 98%, Bronson Battle Creek at 97%, and Bronson Methodist at 88%.