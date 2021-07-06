Gov. Whitmer to propose $150M investment in local parks

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at Straits State Park in St. Ignace to announce a plan of a major investment in Michigan’s parks system on June 10, 2021. (Courtesy: Michigan Office of the Governor)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be in Grand Haven Tuesday to announce a proposed $150 million investment in local parks and recreation.

The press conference will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

The governor will be joined by Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger, Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Director Jason Shamblin, County Commissioner Greg DeJong and Jill Martindale with Velocity USA.

The governor’s office said in a release Tuesday morning that the proposed investment will “help address the infrastructure backlog, which will not only help modernize local parks and develop new local recreation opportunities, but also will continue to attract tourism and economic development to communities rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic.”