GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed into law a plan devoting $4.8 billion in funding to various infrastructure projects, including for drinking water, internet access, parks and, of course, roads.

“…This plan will help us continue fixing the damn roads,” Whitmer said at a signing event in Grand Rapids, referencing her campaign slogan, “and the dams and roads, by the way!”

The $4.8 billion comes largely from federal pandemic relief dollars sent to Michigan. The spending plan that was approved by the state Legislature last week garnered bipartisan support.

“Once again, we’ve proven that in Michigan, Republicans and Democrats can come together to get things done. And if we keep the needs of the people of our state front and center in all of our work, we’re going to be able to continue this moment and get a lot more done,” Whitmer said, saying she hopes the work can continue as the Legislature works out the budget.

The infrastructure plan will send about $1.75 billion to safe drinking water programs.

“Our usual investment in water infrastructure is 15 times greater this year because of federal resources that we have received. It is the single largest investment in water infrastructure in Michigan history,” Whitmer said. “The plan will protect access to safe drinking water at home, school and work. It will help us tackle toxic contaminants like PFAS and fix more sewer systems across our state. This will support 27,000 more good-paying jobs and help us replace 20,000 lead service lines across the state and build so much more.”

Hundreds of millions of dollars are going to roads, bridges and dams. There is money for expanding access to high-speed internet and affordable housing. Whitmer said those are priorities that”form the basis for economic success.” Yet more dollars will go to airports and public transit.

The spending also includes $55 million for trails and parks along the Grand River. It will support the Grand River Greenway Project, which would create a continuous trail along the river all the way from Grand Rapids to Lake Michigan at Grand Haven. State Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, said the greenway will rehabilitate and expand 26 acres of river corridor, including several Grand Rapids parks.

“Here in Grand Rapids, we’ve been dreaming, planning and working to redefine our relationship with the river that defines our city by restoring the rapids and creating a riverfront corridor that invites us to interact with the river and each other in whole new ways,” Brinks said. “Investing in the Grand River Greenway will provide opportunities for Grand Rapidians and visitors alike to recreate, exercise, commute, learn and simply enjoy a swath of green space available to all in the heart of our city.”

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said the money will “significantly speed up” river restoration efforts. She said previous estimates of between 10 and 20 years to finish the project have been reduced to five.

“It’s amazing,” Bliss said. “This new state funding … will accelerate our work to rehab antiquated riverfront park like Lyon Square and Ah-Nab-Awen Park…”

She said it will also support the transformation of blighted property into new parks and public spaces “that make the river’s edge a more beautiful and inviting place for everyone.”

Some of the money is expected to help pay to turn the city-owned 201 Market public works property on the riverfront into an amphitheater.

“In addition to the Grand River Greenway, this plan will improve all 301 of our state parks and hundreds more local parks while increasing tourism, outdoor recreation and supporting businesses in all the surrounding communities,” Whitmer said.

She said some of the money will also pay for a greenway in Detroit and a new state park in the Flint area. She said Genesee County is the only county in Michigan that doesn’t already have a state park.