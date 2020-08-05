Governor Gretchen Whitmer to Serve Second Leadership Term with the National Governors Association

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses new racial equity initiatives in Michigan at an Aug. 5, 2020, press conference in Lansing as Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist looks on. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN)– Today, the National Governors Association (NGA) announced that Governor Gretchen Whitmer will serve a second term on the organization’s Executive Committee.

“I’m pleased to continue in the coming year as a member of the Executive Committee for the National Governors Association and appreciate the support of my fellow governors during this key time for the organization,” said Governor Whitmer. “During this time of COVID-19 especially, it is the governors and states providing the leadership needed to respond to the virus. We are committed to working with Washington on finding bipartisan solutions to so many critical issues impacting our states and residents. I look forward to working with my colleagues and incoming NGA Chair Andrew Cuomo of New York and Vice Chair Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas to continue the good stewardship of the organization in this critical time.”

Governor Whitmer first joined the NGA Executive Committee last year. The 2020-2021 NGA Executive Committee includes: