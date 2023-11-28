LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Tuesday afternoon, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a slate of new clean energy bills recently passed by the State House and Senate.

These bills are designed to transition Michigan from a majority fossil-fuel-powered state into a national leader in renewable energy within the next two decades.

The Clean Energy Future Plan is one of the most ambitious climate mandates in the country and has been gaining national attention for its size and scope.

Supporters of the plan in our own state said it will help fight climate change, create a healthier environment for the state, and provide more jobs.

“It’s gonna help us move Michigan to a clean energy by 2040, it’s gonna be a great opportunity to create more jobs, here in Michigan but at the same time be able to protect the health and welfare of our citizens across the state,” Sam Singh, Michigan Senator said.

Details of the plan released by senate democrats include an electric grid with a 100% clean energy standard, improving energy efficiency and reducing waste.

Also, it would expand the Public Service Commission’s ability to include utilities and prioritize affordability, and require electric and gas providers to offer low-income energy waste reduction programs to assist customers.

(Image: Michigan Senate)

