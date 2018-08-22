Governor Snyder provides update on Houghton Flood Relief

Follow @WJMN_Local3

HOUGHTON CO. – It’s been a little more than two months now since a severe storm swept through Houghton County as well as Menominee and Gogebic counties.

Severe flooding from the storm left portions of Houghton and Hancock in ruin. With some roads left completely unpassable, officials on the state level say they’ve have been busy with relief efforts.

“My greatest concern is with individuals because we actually got denied individual assistance from the federal government so I’m appealing that process,” says Governor Rick Snyder. “There’s FEMA meetings going on right now this week, that’s an important part of the process but it’s going to take some time and I appreciate people’s patience. The best part has been people helping one another. The volunteers going out there to assist one another, that’s Michigan and we should be proud of that.”

Earlier this month, President Trump approved a request for a disaster declaration and public assistance for Houghton, Gogebic and Menominee Counties. But FEMA denied the state’s request for individual assistance last week. An estimated 900 homes have been affected by the flooding.