MICHIGAN (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff within the State Capitol Complex and on all public buildings and grounds across the state from Tuesday, July 5 to Saturday, July 9 to honor and remember the victims of the shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, IL. This decision was done in accordance to a proclamation issued by President Biden.

“Michigan mourns today with our Midwestern neighbors in Highland Park, Illinois after the horrific shooting at their Fourth of July parade,” said Governor Whitmer. “Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those who were killed, the dozens still in the hospital, and the entire community that has been impacted by this devastating act of violence. We are all still reeling from the tragedies in Oxford, Michigan, Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, and now on our Independence Day, yet another. We must work together to take commonsense action. For our families and communities, I will work with anyone to reduce gun violence and save lives.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are also encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Flags should be returned to full staff on Sunday, July 10, 2022.