NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon to provide updated information on flooding across the region caused by rapid snowmelt.

Joining Governor Whitmer for the 1:30 news conference will be:

  • Brian Hubbell, Emergency Operations Center Coordinator 
  • Aaron Johnson, MDOT Emergency Manager 
  • State Senator Ed McBroom 
  • State Representative Jenn Hill 
  • State Representative Greg Markkanen 

The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) was activated earlier this week to help address flooding issues.

