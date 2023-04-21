NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon to provide updated information on flooding across the region caused by rapid snowmelt.
Joining Governor Whitmer for the 1:30 news conference will be:
- Brian Hubbell, Emergency Operations Center Coordinator
- Aaron Johnson, MDOT Emergency Manager
- State Senator Ed McBroom
- State Representative Jenn Hill
- State Representative Greg Markkanen
The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) was activated earlier this week to help address flooding issues.
