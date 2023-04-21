NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon to provide updated information on flooding across the region caused by rapid snowmelt.

Joining Governor Whitmer for the 1:30 news conference will be:

Brian Hubbell, Emergency Operations Center Coordinator

Aaron Johnson, MDOT Emergency Manager

State Senator Ed McBroom

State Representative Jenn Hill

State Representative Greg Markkanen

The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) was activated earlier this week to help address flooding issues.

WJMN will update this story as information becomes available.