Governor Whitmer visits the U.P.

MARQUETTE COUNTY — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is on the second of her three-day tour across the Upper Peninsula.

She started off in Sault Ste. Marie yesterday and has made her way up to Marquette County today.

After kayaking in Munising Wednesday morning, Governor Whitmer made her way to Clark Lambros Beach Park in Marquette where she discussed her Great Lakes 2020 Presidential Agenda.

According to Governor Whitmer, taking care of our Great Lakes is not and should not be a partisan matter.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, (D) State of Michigan said, “I’m hoping we can encourage every person running for president, whether they are a current occupant of the White House or one of the challenger’s, to embrace the Great Lakes agenda. That this is something that transcends party line and state boundaries, that this is critical to the future of our economy, our future health, and our ability as a nation to protect this incredible resource that is home, here, in the Great Lakes.”

Governor Whitmer then stopped at the National Ski Hall of Fame in Ishpeming to announce a $3 million dollar grant for Pine Mountain Ski Jump, along with the hope to bring back the International World Cup Ski-Jumping competition in 2021 to the U.P.

“The U.P. has always been a world-class destination for outdoor recreation. People come to the U.P. from all over the world to kayak Pictured Rocks, mountain bike at Copper Harbor, and to hike the Tahquamenon Falls,” said Governor Whitmer. “The Upper Peninsula is truly what ‘Pure Michigan’ is all about, spending time with our friends and our family, outside in all four seasons.”

Governor Whitmer ended her Marquette County tour with surprising some citizens and store owners in Negaunee with a visit.

She will be at the Upper Peninsula State Fair tomorrow in Escanaba and we will have more coverage from the Governor’s last day in the U.P. during Thursday’s newscast.