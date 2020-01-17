Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Grandpa forgot something: $43,170 found in footstool

News
Posted: / Updated:

OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) — The footstool didn’t feel right. That’s what happens when someone stashes $43,170 inside and apparently forgets about it.

Indeed, the money was discovered inside a footstool that was donated to a Michigan resale shop in Owosso Township.

Howard Kirby bought the piece and other furniture for $70 after Christmas. He was stunned Sunday when his daughter-in-law unzipped the cushion and shouted. After the shock wore off, he began the extraordinary step of returning the money to the former owners.

“I do what I can to be as much like Christ as I can, and this is the moral thing to do,” Kirby, 54, said. “This is going to help them. I’m so happy for them.”

The footstool was part of a living room set donated to a Habitat For Humanity store by Kim Fauth-Newberry and her husband. The furniture had belonged to her grandfather, Phillip Fauth, who died in July.

Fauth-Newberry said Fauth was a frugal man who always paid in cash, even $9,000 for a new roof. The newly discovered money was separated with paper clips and topped with handwritten notes.

“This is crazy,” Fauth-Newberry said Thursday, staring at stacks of hundred dollar bills.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

GINCC January Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "GINCC January Update"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2020"

College BB Highlights: NMU Men & Women fall to Ferris State

Thumbnail for the video titled "College BB Highlights: NMU Men & Women fall to Ferris State"

GAME OF THE WEEK: Maroons win big over West Iron County

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME OF THE WEEK: Maroons win big over West Iron County"

Pets healing Vets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pets healing Vets"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/16/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/16/2020"