IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) — The grandstand and several other buildings were left burned after a fire at the Gogebic County Fairgrounds Tuesday morning.

The Ironwood Public Safety Department outlined their response, saying an on-duty officer was told about a fire at the fairgrounds and reported it to the department. Four minutes later, first responders began arriving at the fairgrounds to find the grandstand and the horse barn next to it engulfed in flames.

More help was called in from Hurley, Ironwood Township, and Bessemer Township. Within an hour the fire was under control. No one was hurt in the fire or following suppression efforts.

Local 3 has reached out to the Ironwood Fire Marshal in an effort to learn a possible cause, and whether or not criminal activity is suspected.

Plans still in motion for fair in 2024

Gogebic County Fair board member Linda Nelson shared comments about the fire expressing sadness about the loss and thanks for the fact that no one was injured. Nelson went on to say she expects to still be able to put on a fair next year:

We lost a few buildings, but I am going out on a limb by speaking on behalf of the entire Gogebic County Fairboard by stating that [the board] will make the Gogebic County Fair 2024 happen. We already have talked about things we want to see at the 2024 Fair and we are working on making it happen. This is a bump, ok a mountain, in the road, but if the path in life was straight and paved, it would be kinda boring. We will surpass this obstacle!! Linda Nelson, Gogebic County Fair board member

This is a developing story. Local 3 will keep you updated with the latest information right here.