Grant aims to aid students without legal status to be in US

FILE – In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Americans who have spent time in foster care are far more likely than other adults to lack a college degree, health insurance and a stable health care provider, according to a new federal analysis released Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, that is unprecedented in its scope. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan organization that aims to boost access to college is using a grant to help students without legal status to live in the United States.

The Michigan College Access Network says the $30,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan will be used to aid the new Michigan Coalition for Undocumented Student Success. Specific goals for the grant include hiring a program coordinator to coordinate the translation of a student guide to college into Spanish, Arabic and Chinese, and working with educators on ways to support college-bound students.