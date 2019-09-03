Grant funding helps improve Hancock Public Library

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) — The Hancock Public Library will be making improvements to their building made possible by a grant from the Hancock Public Schools Foundation.

A meeting room will be transformed into a media lab for students, teachers, and public patrons visiting the library. Teachers from Hancock Public Schools partnered with the library to apply for funding through the foundation. So far, funding has been awarded for the first of a three-phrase project to improve the space.

Phase one includes the addition of a large flat-screen TV, green screen photography equipment with a lighting kit, and a digital camcorder.

“The Hancock Public School Foundation is a forward-thinking group that funds library initiatives to allow students more access to 21st-century tools in education,” said Thomas P. Suchenek, a former English Teacher at the school.

Suchenek worked alongside teachers and library staff to apply for the funding.

“Students and public patrons working on various media projects will now have a free lab to work in during regular library hours,” said Library Director Dillon Geshel. “Eventually, we hope to outfit the room with a 3D printer, flexible furniture, and a memory lab that patrons can use to digitize photos, VHS tapes and more.”