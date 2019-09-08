Grant money to help reduce illegal dumping of scrap tires

MICHIGAN (WJMN) — You can submit an application for two Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) scrap tire grant programs.

The deadline to apply for the law enforcement and market development scrap tire grants, including supplying all supporting documentation, is Nov. 1.

Law Enforcement Program grants are available to agencies throughout the state to reduce or eliminate illegal dumping of scrap tires.

Market Development Program grants fund up to 50 percent of the total eligible costs for projects that demonstrate new or increased uses of scrap tires in manufacturing products and paving projects. EGLE will prioritize proposals based on the amount of scrap tire material being used and a demonstration of a new use for scrap tire material or a viable product market.

In 2019, seven grants totaling more than $2.5 million were awarded for law enforcement and market development programs in areas including Detroit, Mackinac Island, Marquette and Kent County.

Scrap tires pose a fire risk and a human health risk as mosquito breeding grounds. Scrap tires can be collected, processed and used for various purposes, including paving for roads, manufacturing products and producing energy.

To receive a grant application package, go to Michigan.Gov/Scraptires and select the appropriate link under “Grants,” or contact Kirsten Clemens at 517-614-7431.