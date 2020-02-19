Grant money to help UPAWS

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — UPAWS is among several in the state receiving money thanks to 2020 Animal Welfare Fund grants from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The funds will help support the spaying and neutering of shelter dogs and cats. Plus, the money helps support many anti-cruelty and proper care programs and training around the state.

Registered shelters also can receive assistance through the grant program for the unrecovered costs of care for animals involved in legal investigations.

The Animal Welfare Fund is supported by generous Michiganders during tax season when they check the fund’s box on Form 4642, Voluntary Contributions Schedule, with their state tax returns. Since 2010, MDARD has distributed more than $1.3 million to more than 185 local animal shelters. One hundred percent of the contributions made to this fund are used for Michigan animal welfare programs.

“Throughout Michigan, small towns and big cities alike struggle to find resources they need to provide care to the animals they rescue,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM. “What is unique about the Animal Welfare Fund is that every penny we collect goes directly to the programs that protect and provide care for neglected animals or homeless dogs and cats in our state—which ultimately helps get them into a safe place.”

UPAWS will receive $4,584.

