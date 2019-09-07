Grant money to help with youth literacy in U.P.

GOGEBIC, MARQUETTE COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) — Some grant money to help with youth literacy will be going to a couple Upper Peninsula school districts.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is giving out more than $60,000 in Michigan that work to help students and educators reach their literacy goals throughout the academic year.

The funds will support youth literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center. More than 10,200 students are expects to benefit from the grant money.

Wakefield-Marenisco School in Gogebic County will receive $3,000.00. Aspen Ridge Elementary School in Ishpeming is getting $2,000.00.

“Each fall, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation proudly provides financial support to schools, libraries and nonprofit literacy organizations that help students and teachers as they head back to the classroom,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Whether it is providing books and technology or enhancing reading programs, today’s grants will help students reach their full potential through targeted literacy initiatives that impact the communities Dollar General serves.”

The money can help with a variety of things like to help students learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, or learn English.