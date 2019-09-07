Grant opportunity for rural areas

MICHIGAN (WJMN) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is offering grant money to promote the sustainability of land-based industries and support infrastructure benefiting rural communities in Michigan.

The Rural Development Fund grants are available for projects addressing expansion and sustainability of land-based industries; worker training related to land-based industries; and energy, transportation, housing, communications, water, and wastewater infrastructure.

Land-based industries includes food and agriculture; forestry; mining; oil and gas production; and tourism. Eligible counties include those with a population no greater than 60,000 residents or micropolitan statistical areas. For a complete list of eligible counties, visit www.michigan.gov/mdardgrants.

The proposals will be evaluated through a competitive process. The maximum limit on project grant fund requests is $100,000. The total allotment of funding for the current year is approximately $1,400,000. All proposals require at least a 30% cash match. Applicants for grant funds will be asked to describe how the project will impact and produce measurable outcomes for rural communities.

Those interested in applying for the grant program should visit www.michigan.gov/mdardgrants to view the application and program guidelines.

Any additional communications concerning this Request for Proposal should be sent to mda-grants@michigan.gov. Proposals must be received at the email above no later than 3 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Proposals received after 3 p.m. will not be considered.

The Rural Development Fund grants are funded by the Nonferrous Metallic Minerals Extraction Severance Tax. The Rural Development Fund was created under PA 411 of 2012. Revenue from the severance tax is in accordance with PA 410 of 2012.