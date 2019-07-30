Grant to help project in Escanaba

ESCANABA — Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell announced 20 projects that will be awarded funds under the competitive Value Added and Regional Food System Grant Program.

MDARD received 94 proposals with requests totaling nearly $8.5 million. The $1.8 million in grants for the 20 projects will leverage more than $12 million in private investments.

“Clearly, Michigan remains committed to partnering with its food and agriculture businesses, as well as the towns, villages, and cities they call home,” said McDowell. “When people talk of economic growth and job creation, they often think of large companies and corporations, but the truth is, it’s the sum of all the small and mid-sized businesses that employ the most people and help the most communities thrive. So, we’re proud to use the resources we have to incentivize even more private investments in the great state of Michigan.”

The Escanaba Downtown Development Authority is receiving $80,000. It will be used for the Escanaba Market Place Shared Use Kitchen project.



MDARD promotes and manages several competitive grant programs through the Agriculture Development Division. More about these programs can be found at www.michigan.gov/mdardgrants.