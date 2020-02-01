Grants to help U.P. causes and organizations

Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development awarded 20 Rural Development Fund Grants to some causes in the Upper Peninsula.

The grants are designed to promote the sustainability of land-based industries and support infrastructure that benefits rural communities.

“This round of rural development grants has turned out to be one of the most diverse yet,” said MDARD Director Gary McDowell. “Just look at that list. Funds will be helping to develop or support everything from infrastructure and community gardens to craft beverages and beehives. With every round of grants, not only are we making an impact on rural areas in Michigan, but we’re also learning just how much is going on in our state, and how much it has to offer.”

Some of the entities in the U.P. receiving money include: Marquette County – $100,000 to expand the hangar at the KI Sawyer Airport; Northern Great Lakes Initiative Northern Initiatives – $50,000 to help central and western Upper Peninsula manufacturers grow and thrive through the Continuous Solutions Group Model; Corullo Forest Products Corporation – $100,000 in Bessemer for pulpwood yard improvements for all-season access; Western Upper Peninsula Planning & Development Region – $14,647 in Hancock for development of shelter-based and school-based garden infrastructure; Copper Harbor Trails Society – $32,500 to enhance and expand non-motorized easy trail from Keweenaw Mountain Lodge to Manganese Falls; NutriFeed LLC – $100,000 for expansion of a salt block press system; DeVooght’s General Store Inc. – $95,000 in Skandia for installing a maple syrup processing and commercial kitchen; Keweenaw Bee Company LLC – $13,300 in Chassell for expansion of beehive capacity and processing equipment.