Great Lakes Recovery Centers teams up to launch L.I.V.E. campaign

Ishpeming, Mich. (WJMN) — September is national suicide prevention month and two groups in Marquette County are teaming together to spread their message about self-care and compassion in the community.

West End Suicide Prevention and Great Lakes Recovery Centers have launched the L.I.V.E. campaign.

L.I.V.E. stands for Love, Include, Value and Engage.

Representatives from the campaign say they hope their message teaches people to take care of one another.

Amy Poirier, GLRC Coordinator, says, ” It’s just a way for the community to rally together, promote positive mental health, encourage self-care, and just compassion with each other.”

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. A variety of resources are also available here.

To learn more about the LIVE campaign, West End Suicide Prevention or how to get involved, click here.