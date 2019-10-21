Great Lakes Recovery Centers to hold Mental Health First Aid training courses

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN)- Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) will hold three free Mental Health First Aid training courses in the next coming months.

The goal of the 8-hour course is for participants to learn how to help someone with a mental health problem or in a mental health crisis. There will be roleplaying activities and teachings about mental health disorders including anxiety, depression, psychosis, substance abuse, and eating disorders.

MHFA teaches a five-step action plan to assess a situation, select and implement appropriate interventions and secure appropriate care for an individual experiencing a mental health problem.

The first training course will be Wednesday, Oct. 23 at UP Health System-Bell in Ishpeming from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The other two courses will be on Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Pickford Fire & EMS Station from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and in Marquette on Dec. 4 at MARESA from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

According to the GLRC, mental health issues are very common in the United States as 1 in 5 adults struggle with a mental illness that is significant enough to be diagnosed but isn’t.

Amy Poirier, the foundation coordinator for GLCR in Ishpeming, said these courses do not qualify anyone to diagnose or treat anybody in a professional sense, but will give people the tools to help until professionals do arrive.

“This [Mental Health First Aid training course] is something everyone in the community can [use] because everyone in the community works with people every day, sees people every day. You never know who is suffering inside and you want to be able to help that person when you do see them,” said Poirier.

The courses are free, however, you must register for the course prior, and there is a 25 person capacity for each course time. Lunch will be also provided.

To register for a course, you can click here.

Great Lakes Recovery Centers offer behavioral health services across the Upper Peninsula.

For more information about Great Lakes Recovery Centers, Inc., you can visit their website.

