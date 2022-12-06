GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old in Green Bay was charged for allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ a local auto repair shop over an alleged incident back in February.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 26-year-old Brandon Johnson was charged with making terrorist threats to an automotive repair shop. On November 18 around 10:30 a.m., authorities were made aware of a man who was making threats to ‘come and shoot up’ a business.

When an officer arrived, the owner of the business said he was contacted by a woman who knew of texts her son was receiving about shooting the repair shop and its employees. The business owner decided to make a police report after reading the texts.

The person making the threatening text messages was identified as Brandon. The complaint says he texted that ‘he was going to shoot everyone at [the business] and use all 56 bullets’. He also reportedly said this was going to happen before he went to work.

The text also contained information about a worker at the business who ‘is going to pay the consequences’. The owner told authorities that one of his employees was accused of getting in an accident back in February with Brandon.

An altercation ensued, and the employee reported the incident to the police. The employee said that Brandon was accusing him of hitting his vehicle, while that allegedly never happened. Brandon reportedly followed this employee back to the auto repair business and started a fight.

The complaint said that the woman thought Brandon could follow through with the threats.

Authorities ended up going to Brandon’s place of residence, but no one answered the door. Eventually, authorities were allowed inside and talked freely with Brandon.

The complaint says that Brandon admitted to the text messages and said that certain things ‘trigger him and set him off’. He reportedly did tell authorities he was willing to get help.

Brandon did not let authorities look at his phone. The complaint also mentioned that he allegedly made threats to a separate business.

He is charged with:

Terrorist Threats – Public Panic or Fear Felony Up to three and a half years in prison



Court records show that Brandon is due back in court on December 19 for his preliminary hearing. His $5,000 signature bond was signed.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more information.