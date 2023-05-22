GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2025 NFL Draft will be coming to Green Bay, as it was announced that it will take place around iconic Lambeau Field.

According to the Green Bay Packers, the 2025 NFL Draft will be hosted inside and around iconic Lambeau Field and Titletown. Festivities will include several days of activities throughout Green Bay.

The Draft Experience will be reportedly open all three days of the event. The announcement was made at the NFL Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had this to say:

The Draft has become a prominent offseason event hosted in different cities with spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field Roger Goddell

Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy called the announcement an ‘incredible day’ for the entire state of Wisconsin.

This is an incredible day for the Packers, Greater Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft. The Packers have a rich and proud history that goes back to the early days of the NFL and are the only community owned team. That connection to our League’s heritage combined with the great passion Packers fans will bring will make the Draft a memorable event for those in attendance and NFL fans watching around the world. Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy

This means that both the 2024 and 2025 will be hosted by teams in the NFC North. Detroit is scheduled to host the 2024 NFL Draft.

